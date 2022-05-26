Call made to account for monies raised during political party fundraisings

Two political party leaders have reiterated the need for parties to adhere to the Electoral Act when conducting fundraising.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca say they have worked to ensure that the money they raise during fundraising is banked separately and properly accounted for.

The leaders made the remark in response to Minister of Elections Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s concerns that some individuals are conducting fundraising without using the logos of the parties they support.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says the party has conducted fundraising dinners, Kava barrels, and other events to raise money for the party.

“As far as SODELPA is concerned, we are very careful that we follow all the rules in terms of fundraising for politics and for our campaign.”

Savenaca Narube, Unity Fiji Leader, says the party is aware of the requirements.

“The requirements of the Act, accountability of fundraising- we are doing everything to comply with that.”

Minister responsible for Elections Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says every dollar collected by a candidate or political party during a fundraiser must be accounted for and the money needs to be kept in a separate bank account.

He adds that political parties have been seen announcing what they will be doing but are not saying where they will get the funding from.

Section 116 of the Electoral Act states that any political party or candidate for election who makes a financial commitment, whether orally or in writing, must immediately provide a written explanation of how the revenue for the financial commitment is to be raised.