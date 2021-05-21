Bulitavu remains a member of SODELPA

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu will remain a SODELPA member.

His party had demanded an explanation from him after he voted in favor of the government to extend the term of a $455 million Government guarantee for Fiji Airways from three years to 15 years.

SODELPA Leader, Viliaame Gavoka, says Bulitavu has apologized for his choice, however, the party remains disappointed.

Gavoka says Bulitavu has been informed in no uncertain terms that his support of the motion when his colleagues laboured to oppose the motion does not augur well for parliamentary collegiality.

He says their MPs are encouraged to build consistency of approach in this difficult time of negotiating tough national and socio-economic challenges.

Gavoka adds the absence of a Party directive on the issue meant that the support rendered by Bulitavu to the motion cannot be sanctioned under Section 63 (1)(h) and (3) of the 2013 Constitution 2013.

This rules that Bulitavu will remain as a member of the Party.