Bulitavu ready to vacate parliament seat

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu has admitted he is ready to vacate his seat in parliament.

Bulitavu made this comment after several controversies against him by the party that has even written to the Speaker to vacate the MP’s seat.

The SODELPA MP became a rival to SODELPA when he supported the national budget and amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act.

Bulitavu says what he wants now is for due process to be followed if they are to remove him saying he wants to leave SODELPA with a clear conscience.

He says General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru needs to show Fiji that SODELPA has a party constitution and they adhere to it.

He calls on Duru to stop acting foolishly by trying to rule by decree in the dictatorial system and wanting to take the law into his own hands.

Bulitavu had recently called for the resignation of Duru and an investigation on Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka had told parliament for the FijiFirst to consider giving Bulitavu a ticket for next year.

Meanwhile, Duru said Bulitavu is not his boss and, he had voted against the party line.

Duru maintains that Bulitavu is being investigated by a Disciplinary Committee and if found guilty he will need need to resign from SODELPA or will be forced to leave the Party.