Bulitavu keeps his seat

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu will keep his seat in Parliament.

This is the decision made by Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau in response to a letter he received from SODELPA to have Bulitavu vacated.

In a letter to SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka, Ratu Epeli states that the Party alleges that Bulitavu failed to follow their directives in voting against the 2021/22 national budget and the Itaukei Land Trust Act (Budget Amendment) bill 2021(Bill 17) that was tabled in the last parliament sitting.

Ratu Epeli also highlighted that he received also letters from SODELPA MP, Mosese Bulitavu, and upon receiving both letters, he says there appears to be an internal dispute between SODELPA and Bulitvau in relation to whether the directions issued by SODELPA are valid.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says they have accepted the ruling.

“That’s the ruling from the speaker that he cannot accept our application to have honorable Bulitavu’s seat vacated”

However, Duru clarified that Bulitavu’s action is still subject to an internal investigation by the Party adding that the outcome of the investigation will decide Bulitavu’s fate with SODELPA.

“Ongoing internal process, it’s still yet to be completed. I will have to respect that decision and not comment on that any further”

Meanwhile, Bulitavu who is wanted out by SODELPA executives claims that personal and political agenda drives SODELPA, and this has created many issues.

Attempts have also been made to get comments from Bulitavu and he is yet to respond.