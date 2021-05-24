Bulitavu is childish: SODELPA GS

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says he will not resign from his post.

He is responding to the calls made by SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu through a letter to the party.

Duru says according to the SODELPA Constitution Bulitavu will be expelled or told to resign for going against party stance for the third consecutive time this year.

“He’s being childish. Like I said that’s a sign of a drowning man trying to grab straw”

The party also wrote a letter to the Speaker of Parliament invoking Sections of the Constitution that deem an MP’s seat vacant if the Member votes against the Party line in parliament.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau confirms he has not yet received anything from SODELPA.

“I haven’t received any letter”

Attempts have been made to get comments from SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu, however, he is yet to respond.