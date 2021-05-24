Bulitavu defied caucus decision: Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party was surprised by MP Mosese Bulitavu’s decision to vote for the FijiFirst presidential nominee Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka, says they had all decided to vote for their own nominee Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Gavoka says the Tui Namuka, Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu and Bulitavu had expressed their views about their special relationship to the Fiji First nominee.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he adds that after some dialogue, they all agreed to give their full backing to the SODELPA nominee and this was reaffirmed when they met as caucus on Friday morning prior to Parliament.

The Party Leader says after the secret ballots were cast, there was no doubt as to who from the Opposition had voted for the government nominee because Bulitavu has been known to do his own thing, creating disappointment within the Party.

Gavoka confirms many are calling for stern action against Bulitavu, but this shall be decided by the Party.