Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Politics

Bulitavu changes tune in SODELPA rift

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 16, 2021 5:15 am

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Mosese Bulitavu has turned his back on a resolution he was part of during a meeting in Nausori last month.

Bulitavu and some SODELPA members attended the meeting which they claim were lawful under the party’s constitution however, SODELPA Leader, Villiame Gavoka and General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru said the meeting was unlawful.

The meeting was chaired by SODELPA Vice President, George Shiu Raj.

Article continues after advertisement

During the said meeting, members resolved that the General Secretary, the Party Leader, and Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau step down from their position.

Their assessment is that the three are incapable to lead SODELPA and also given that a police report is being filed against Duru and Gavoka.

Bulitavu this time around says he is withdrawing his support on these resolutions and does not support the applications based on the Registrar of Political Parties decision.

He says the law is quite clear on such applications and those that are required by law to make it.

He says in addition the agenda of those behind the resolutions is questionable.

Bulitavu went on to say he has no confidence in Vice President George Shiu Raj given he has been clearly used as a pawn.

Attempts to get a comment from SODELPA Vice President have been unsuccessful.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.