Bulitavu changes tune in SODELPA rift

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Mosese Bulitavu has turned his back on a resolution he was part of during a meeting in Nausori last month.

Bulitavu and some SODELPA members attended the meeting which they claim were lawful under the party’s constitution however, SODELPA Leader, Villiame Gavoka and General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru said the meeting was unlawful.

The meeting was chaired by SODELPA Vice President, George Shiu Raj.

Article continues after advertisement

During the said meeting, members resolved that the General Secretary, the Party Leader, and Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau step down from their position.

Their assessment is that the three are incapable to lead SODELPA and also given that a police report is being filed against Duru and Gavoka.

Bulitavu this time around says he is withdrawing his support on these resolutions and does not support the applications based on the Registrar of Political Parties decision.

He says the law is quite clear on such applications and those that are required by law to make it.

He says in addition the agenda of those behind the resolutions is questionable.

Bulitavu went on to say he has no confidence in Vice President George Shiu Raj given he has been clearly used as a pawn.

Attempts to get a comment from SODELPA Vice President have been unsuccessful.