Bulitavu cannot be trusted: Tabuya

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 23, 2021 3:55 am

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Lynda Tabuya has told fellow MP Mosese Bulitavu that he simply cannot be trusted.

Tabuya was responding to claims made by Bulitavu who claimed that Tabuya is using his court case against the Party Leader as an opportunity to stage a coup within SODELPA.

Tabuya says Bulitavu needs to decide where he stands.

She says one-moment Bulitavu is pictured in front of Central Police Station reporting the Party Leader and General Secretary to police, reporting the party office to FICAC and the next moment he is siding with the President, Party Leader, and General Secretary to protect them from answering to the members regarding lies about management board resolution that never happened.

Tabuya says Bulitavu is not a person of his word with his flip-flopping between sides, further claiming that he is not a person of integrity and that his sole mission is to destroy any good and any unity that is nurtured within the party.

The Opposition whip says Bulitavu is a liability to any party no matter where he ends up and warns of such presence.

She says Bulitavu needs to stick to the issues at hand that SODELPA needs to sort legally and constitutionally before it can even try to win the 2022 election and run the country.

