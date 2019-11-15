Board meeting to decide Adi Litia’s future as GS

SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says a resolution regarding the position of General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi will be tabled at the next Management Board meeting.

Rabuka told FBC News the party Constitution does allow the Working Committee to make some reshuffle pending investigation.

The SODELPA leader was responding to Ad Litia who says the Party Constitution gives only the Management Board the authority over disciplinary matters and not anyone else.

Rabuka says Qionibaravi is under investigation following grievances from some SODLEPA members.

“The Working Committee does not have the power to appoint but it can facilitate the work to try and answer the grievances brought up by the branches.”

Rabuka says Pio Tabaiwalu the former General Secretary will work with SODELPA’s former party treasurer Ruci Karuru to try and answer the grievances from different factions before it is tabled to the management board.

“Hopefully, we can get the findings before the management board next week or we could have a special management board meeting to handle that. It is an internal disciplinary issue.”

The meeting was chaired by SODELPA Vice President Vijay Singh who is currently in Australia via zoom.

It was agreed the Management Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for the 23rd of May awaiting further consultation with the relevant authorities whether the Board can be convened as a “workplace” meeting, in view of the COVID-19 restriction on gatherings involving more than twenty people.