Bigoted article, a desperate attempt to buy votes

[File Photo]

The Indian High Commission in Suva has confirmed it is not aware of who contributed to or participated in the piecing together of a polarizing article by the Hindu Post website that is attempting to create religious conflict in Fiji.

The Indian High Commissioner claims he only learned about the ultra-right-wing Hindu website after the publication of the bigoted article, which claims that Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is fighting Hindus in Fiji with the support of the Fijian and Pakistani governments.

The ultra-right-wing Hindu Post claims to be an online digital platform dedicated to providing the correct perspective on issues affecting Hindus worldwide.

Article continues after advertisement

But according to the Indian High Commissioner, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, the Hindu Post may not even be a genuine website.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has labelled the article as an attempt to buy votes and create fear among the people.

“Biman Prasad has not come out and condemn it, Mahendra Chaudhry has not come out to condemn it, nobody from NFP, nobody from SODELPA, nobody from PAP, nobody from Labour Party or any of the other political parties have come out to condemn it. Everybody knows that there is no Jihad against anybody or any particular group. “

Sayed-Khaiyum says FijiFirst has its suspicions about who may be behind what he calls the desperate attempt to polarize Fiji for cheap political mileage.

However, late yesterday, some political parties started making comments about this issue, but without condemning the article outright.

SODELPA leader Villiame Gavoka called on all politicians and parties to be responsible and look out for the safety and security of all Fiji citizens.

Meanwhile, questions about this polarizing article sent to the Fiji Labour Party, the National Federation party, and the Women’s Crisis centre remain unanswered, while the identity of the person who wrote this article that seeks to divide our nation still remains a mystery.