Bainimarama responds to Rabuka’s economic jibes

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji’s economic stability and the rise in cost of living is mainly due to the global events, however, the government has taken several steps to cushion the effects.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama shared this sentiment on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” program yesterday.

His comments come after The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka claimed that Bainimarama’s “seriously flawed ministerial leadership in economic and financial matters have driven Fiji into a deep hole of debt”.

Rabuka also claims the “burden of repayment will fall on the people”.

However, the Prime Minister says Fiji and the whole world knows the challenges that have arisen from the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“These two global issues will affect all countries, leading to increasing cost of living including oil prices. I am sure that this is clear to everyone. Fiji has taken decisive steps to mitigate the impacts on our economy, and this has led experts to forecast a growth of 12.4 percent for this year.”

Bainimarama says preventative measures undertaken by government to cushion the impacts of the pandemic and the war has ensured our economic stability.

He says if Rabuka and other political parties had their ways, then Fiji would still be in strict lockdown.