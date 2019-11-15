Aseri Radrodro breaks silence over suspended Party division

A prominent member of the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party has broken his silence over issues dividing the Party.

Following the circulation of a suspended SODELPA petition purportedly originating in the Province of Naitasiri, Aseri Radrodro has raised concerns that the Vanua is being used by opportunists within the Party.

Radrodro says he spoke with the Mata ni Tikina Nawaidina Jone Roka after the petition emerged.

He says the Mata ni Tikina is unaware and unhappy that their Vanua is being used to advance some agendas that conflict with the interests of the Vanua.

Radrodro adds the letter which is being circulated is unsigned and is very disconcerting.

FBC News understands the petition is asking the suspended SODELPA Management Board to move a vote of no confidence against Vice President Vijay Singh.

Radrodro is calling on people who are trying to use the name of the Province for their own agenda to desist, highlighting that the people of Naitasiri were similarly used in unlawful activities which occurred in Kalabu in the year 2000, at the height of the George Speight led coup.

The suspended SODELPA member has revealed that the Vanua of Naitasiri has been lobbying for the release of their high chief, the Turaga na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata.

This, he adds is being jeopardized by selfish, self-serving individuals within the suspended Party.

Radrodro goes on to say that Naitasiri believes in the rule of law and having travelled extensively throughout the Province he has found that people look to political leaders to be a voice of reason.

He adds that it only takes some extremist elements to ignite in Fiji, events similar to what is happening in the United States.

He says this cannot and must not be allowed to happen and is urging the suspended Party leaders to be mindful of using politics to divide people and to respect the rule of law.