Application against SODELPA hierarchy struck out

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 24, 2021 7:28 am
An application filed against the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s election of Party Leader, Deputy Leader and other executives was struck out by the Lautoka High Court yesterday.

Three former Board members Ilaitia Bavadra, Taitusi Rasoki and Filise Matabogi had filed for a judicial redress seeking a declaration from the court that the SODELPA Special General Meeting and the Annual General Meeting last year were illegal.

They were also seeking a declaration that the appointment of Party Leader Viliame Gavoka, Deputy Leader Filimoni Vosarogo, General Secretary Emele Duituturaga and other executives were also illegal.

