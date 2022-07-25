AG tells Narube to quit

[File Photo]

The Minister for the Economy has called on Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube to quit politics.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to a series of statements made by Narube regarding the 2022/2023 National Budget.

The Minister for Economy says Narube should reflect on his failures when he was governor of the Reserve Bank, as his leadership led to a devaluation of the Fijian dollar and low foreign reserves, amongst other things.

Sayed-Khaiyum called out the Unity Leader, who has made several claims about what has been announced.

“Savenaca Narube is kind of finding himself in the political desert. He’s not getting much traction; he’s trying to gain attraction. It would seem that his quite temperamental, mercurial one may say, up and down, making statements left right and centre with no sense. I actually feel sorry for him and perhaps he needs to hang up his gloves. “

The Unity Leader claimed that the 2022–23 budget was an election budget. He further claimed that the Minister for the Economy is obsessed with lending, among other issues.

He also went on to say that the FRA is receiving too much

Sayed-Khaiyum says it seems Narube does not want infrastructure development.

“Now he is saying don’t invest in FRA because there is no return. What a completely obtuse statement. We need roads for people to access markets, schools, hospitals. So he says, let’s keep these people forever in the bush.”

The Minister says Narube is contradicting himself in every statement he makes.

He says when Narube was Governor, he raised bonds of $150 million at an exorbitant rate of 6.5 percent.

Attempts to get comments from Narube were futile.