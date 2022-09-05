AG dismisses Rasova’s claim

The Attorney-General has clarified that Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Simione Rasova’s claim that ‘over a hundred thousand immigrants are in Fiji, sending more money out of the country’, is incorrect.

While speaking on the Financial Transaction Amendment in Parliament, Rasova claims that more money is going out of the country compared to incoming remittances.

Rasova further claims to have gotten his information from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

“Those immigrants that are coming now, these are the people from Afghanistan, China, I mean without prejudice, saying where they are coming from they are part of Fiji now. They are the ones sending the money and now they are trying to track them down.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says that such a claim by the opposition MP is not only false but misconstrued.

“He is completely incorrect and if you see, you can get the figures from the Reserve Bank of Fiji and see that remittances are actually coming into the country. That’s what you call remittances.”

The Attorney-General says most of the citizenship given out in recent years are for former citizens seeking to make Fiji their home again.

“Again you know, he is going to pull those figures out. They have a narrative, the opposition always has a narrative that they stick to even in the face of facts. They will still stick to that narrative, come what may they will still stick to it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says people must be aware of the opposition’s narrative which is often misleading and without facts.