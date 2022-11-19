Adimaitoga acknowledges her new fans

[Source: FijiFirst / Facebook]

FijiFirst is the only party with a trusted record of delivery to keep Fiji strong, says Selai Adimaitoga.

She highlighted this in a video posted on the FijiFirst Party’s Official Facebook page yesterday.

Adimaitoga has also acknowledged her new fans online who have been sharing snippet videos of her where she wrongly uttered the candidate number of her party leader, Voreqe Bainimarama.

She said her fans have helped the party spread the word to other Fijians so that they vote for FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama on December 14th.

Adimaitoga adds that FijiFirst is the only party with a plan and Fijians are aware of this and the votes on Election Day will also reflect it.