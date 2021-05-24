Adi Litia’s fate in SODELPA hangs

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru confirms Adi Litia Qionibaravi is still not allowed to participate in any party activities.

Adi Litia who is being investigated by the disciplinary committee is yet to have her fate known.

The Party GS told FBC News due process is being followed to ascertain if she was in any way involved in the setting up of the proposed party of former leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Duru says Adi Litia’s future will be decided soon when the results of the investigations come out.

He has also clarified why Adi Litia is not being allowed to be one of the party signatories to their Parliamentary grant as questioned by MP Mosese Bulitavu.

Bulitavu had said that Adi Litia has been refused access to be one of the signatories to represent the Caucus’ interest.

Duru says Adi Litia is also being investigated by FICAC for allegations of breaching the Parliamentary Remuneration Act along with a few other SODELPA MPs.