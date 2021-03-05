Adi Litia wants SODELPA leaks fixed

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, has urged SODELPA’s Party President to investigate the leak in the party.

This comes after news of her suspension from a Management Board Meeting last Friday was published in the Fiji Sun a day before the meeting was held.

Adi Litia says identifying the leak is important in the buildup to the 2022 General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

“How was the expulsion from the board released to the media one day before the board meeting, the words you see in the Fiji Sun were exactly the words used in the letter that was written to the board members?”

The former General Secretary of SODELPA says this is evidence that there is a mole in the Party and President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, needs to quickly find the person or persons leaking information to the media.

Adi Litia says this is critical going forward.

She has also stressed party President Ratu, Epenisa Cakobau, has no power to expel any member from the management meeting as this power lies with the board.

Questions have been sent to Ratu Epenisa.