150 applications for PAP candidacy

The People’s Alliance Party has received 150 applications from people interested in becoming candidates for the upcoming General Election.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says they have closed applications and only those with valid reasons for late lodgements will be considered.

PAP will however continue to accept requests from any sitting MPs.

“We’ll keep the door open in case any of those in parliament, not only SODELPA it could be the sitting member of the National Federation Party and also FijiFirst. If any of them decides to change camp they can apply.”

The PAP will start releasing the names of candidates next week, starting with the first 10.

Rabuka confirms a selection panel will soon be selected to carry out the interview process.

The People’s Alliance will launch its manifesto on April 26th.