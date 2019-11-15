Suspended SODELPA likely to advertise General Secretary vacancy

The suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party is expected to advertise the position of General Secretary tomorrow.

Emele Duituturaga was appointed as Acting General Secretary at the Management Board meeting in Suva yesterday and members expected the suspension to be lifted since they had filled all casual vacancies.

However according to the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem, the Board failed to follow its own Constitution.

“The SODELPA Constitution requires the Management Board to follow a nationally recognized recruitment process for the position of General Secretary. The Board needs to go through that route to appoint a substantive person to that position.”

Since Duituturaga’s appointment has not been accepted by the Registrar, she is also not eligible to be the Registered Officer.

FBC News understands the General Secretary’s post will be advertised tomorrow and follow the process of appointment in order to have its suspension lifted.