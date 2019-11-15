MPs innocent until proven guilty: SODELPA

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says it is surprised by its Members of Parliament being publicly named in relation to an investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

SODELPA MPs Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Aseri Radrodro, Salote Radrodro, Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Peceli Vosanibola and Simione Rasova have been named in the Fiji Sun today.

It is alleged that these MPs, along with Vijendra Prakash of FijiFirst breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act by applying for, and receiving travel and accommodation allowances when they did not qualify for the same.

SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says while the Party is surprised that the MPs have been named, they cannot change the fact that it is now out in the public domain.

FICAC officers conducted a search at the SODELPA Headquarters yesterday to to obtain information and documentation relating to Party membership, and registration relating to residential addresses of the MPs in question.

Duituturaga adds the Party position is that the MPs are presumed innocent until proven guilty and SODELPA will comply with the investigation process.

Following the raid, Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka was asked to speak with the individual MPs to discuss the latest development in relation to the documents taken by FICAC.

FICAC says the Commission does not divulge these details during the course of the investigations but it is beyond their control if the suspects of their respective parties wish to do so as a matter of transparency.