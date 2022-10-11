Politicization of land has led to misplaced fear: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the commissioning of the Yadua Sub-Division

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is disappointed with the needless politicization of land, that has led to landowners avoiding development, out of misplaced fear.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Yadua Sub-Division in Sigatoka today, Bainimarama says apart from exploitation by third-party developers, this continues to be an issue in the country.

“It is simply the sad state-of-affairs that some political interests in this country want to keep landowners poor, afraid, and dependent on weak leadership. We don’t want that at all.”

Bainimarama believes landowners should be financially empowered and free to pursue development that betters their lives and build generational wealth for their communities.



The Yadua Sub-Division in Sigatoka

He says that is why they have launched a subdivision initiative, based on the values of entrepreneurship, stewardship, and partnership.

The Prime Minister says the newly developed piece of land in Yadua, prepped for 13 lots at a total cost of $2.73m and developed to global climate resilient standards, with underground cabling for Energy Fiji Limited and Telecom Fiji Limited.

“I want to congratulate the Namara Trust for being among the first to recognize the great benefits of this initiative. Your community has taken a step together with the Government to financially empower yourselves, your families, and your descendants. Your land that we have developed is a concrete symbol of economic prosperity. It is proof of what a good Government can do when it partners with the people.”

Bainimarama is encouraging other iTaukei landowners to come forward and make full use of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for their future and that of their children.