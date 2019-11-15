Politicians to keep children out of politics: Akbar

The Minister for Education is disappointed that at a time when Fijians should be showing solidarity, some individuals and entities are trying to score cheap political points by peddling misinformation and fake news.

This comes after Opposition Member of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua was quoted in the Fiji Times yesterday, claiming that the educational channel on Walesi was not accessible to all students – attributing this to high costs.

Minister Rosy Akbar says under the Fijian Government Subsidy Scheme, a Walesi set-top box comes completely free of cost to any Fijian earning below $30,000 a year per household.

Akbar says Qereqeretabua had not done her research as the walesi’s maximum cost is $99 and not $149.

The Minister has reiterated that they are providing supplementary classes through walesi.

She adds every child will still go through all of the curricula with their teachers once school resumes.

