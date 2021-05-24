Politicians seek answers from Chief Registrar

Three political parties have written to Office of the Chief Registrar seeking clarification on proceedings against former Electoral Commission Chair Suresh Chandra.

Chandra stepped down from the position on November 20th.

The Fiji Labour Party, Unity Fiji and Freedom Alliance have now written to the Registrar asking when the first complaint was lodged against Chandra and what action was taken to investigate the allegations.

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry, Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube and Freedom Alliance Leader Jagath Karunaratne have sent a joint letter to the Chief Registrar.

They want to know what directives have been given by the Registrar to ensure that Chandra does not leave the jurisdiction until investigations relating to his case are finalized and dealt with according to law.

They claim to have been aware that Chandra was issued a conditional Practicing Certificate in 2019 and 2020 while his firm was under investigation.

They are now asking the Registrar to explain why a conditional certificate was issued when he was under investigation for alleged criminal conduct.

Questions have been sent to Chief Registrar Yohan Liyanage.