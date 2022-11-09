Political prism shown by DPP, says Police Commissioner

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho this afternoon raised serious concern about the decision by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution not to pursue charges against the National Federation Party Leader.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, yesterday directed the Police not to lay any charges against Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad was suspected of indecently annoying a woman on two separate occasions earlier this year.

Qiliho today says the police are concerned that this decision of the DPP can allegedly undermine the confidence of the ordinary members of the public, in particular women and children, who are generally the victims of sexual impropriety, to report such matters.

He says they are also concerned about certain alleged irregularities including sorting representations by the lawyers of Prasad.

The Commissioner of Police allegedly concerned that the same courtesy of hearing from Ari Taniguchi who is the complainant was not allegedly extended to her.

He alleged that Taniguchi has confirmed that no one from the DPP’s office contacted her after they allegedly handed over the file to the DPP’s Office.

The DPP’s office, however, contacted Professor Prasad through his lawyers.

Questions have been sent to ODPP regarding the matter.

More to follow.