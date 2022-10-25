Political party leaders extends Diwali greetings

Three political party leaders have called on every Fijian to look at how our nation emerged victorious after surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Diwali messages shared by the Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka, The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, and Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube emphasized that this is a special time of the year in Fiji.

Gavoka states that over the years, Fijians of Indian descent have made an enormous contribution to the growth and development of Fiji’s economy, and their commitment and service to society, people to people, and Fiji, in general, is always an inspiration to us all.

He adds SODELPA believes that recent lockdowns due to the pandemic were a period of darkness for our country and people.

However, Gavoka says through the resilience and solidarity of Fijians, we were able to collectively dispel the darkness, enabling the economy to steadily return to normalcy, our people reporting to work, re-opening borders and the ability to now get together as families.

Narube echoed similar sentiments and also reiterated how this year’s Diwali has a different atmosphere compared to the past Diwali’s because we have just emerged from the global pandemic.

The Unity Fiji Party Leader says even though the pandemic gravely affected us, today we celebrate Diwali with hope, motivation, courage, and resilience to overcome all our future challenges as a nation.

PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka states that his spiritual background as a Christian affirms the Hindu belief, expressed through Diwali, of the symbolism of light for humankind.

He says it is always associated with good, while darkness communicates evil.

And according to the former prime minister, light overcoming darkness is often portrayed as creating hope.

The leaders have also sent their best wishes to all Fijian families on this Diwali festival.