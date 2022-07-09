Political parties failing to issue receipts: FEO

The Fijian Elections Office has received reports against political parties that have failed to issue receipts to donors.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem highlighted this during a meeting with political party representatives on Thursday.

Saneem says this is particularly for donors from overseas and it is important for political parties to note that such claims are circulated widely.

“Please keep the books in order. There is a declaration that you need to do that will help in the development of political party structures in Fiji and it is necessary for us to keep the books in order.”

Saneem says there have also been reports about fake receipt books being used by parties.

He says party leaders have been advised to provide the FEO with a copy of what their receipt books look like.

Saneem says it is imperative for political parties to keep their financial books in order.

He adds the SOE has the power to order an investigation against political parties which fail to adhere to the Electoral Act.