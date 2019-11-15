Political leaders grateful for enduring Bula spirit

Fiji’s political leaders say they are bolstered to see that the tough year has not dampened the Bula spirit of everyday Fijians celebrating Independence.

Politicians from both sides of the House were at the main event in Suva.

These celebrations could not have gone any better for Health Minister Dr Iferemi Waqainabete whose staff worked tirelessly to ensure COVID-19 protocols were followed.

[Health Minister Dr Iferemi Waqainabete second from left]

“This is a day for the ages, this day will never come back just seeing everybody excited. Fifty years from now alot of us that are here will not be here. But one thing is for sure is that pictures of today will still be there and they will be able to see pictures of us reacting to how things have gone and I think that is the amazing thing about it.”

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says the significance of today’s celebrations should not be forgotten.



[Education Minister Rosy Akbar]

“I am proud to be a Fijian and we have come a long way. We need to be proud of the progress we have made as a nation and the progress we have made as a people.”

SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya also believes there is no better time than now to come together.



[SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya]

“We must come together, we have already seen this in these last few months, the resilience of our people, of veilomani or solesolevaki- coming together to help those in need. I am very proud of our people during this time very proud.”

While NFP MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua hopes Fijians will learn from past mistakes as we look towards the next fifty years.



[NFP MP Lenora Qereqeretabua]

“We celebrate our 50th year, I am really hopeful that we can learn from our turbulent years. We have had alot to celebrate and I hope that we will also take the opportunity to learn from past mistakes and I am really hopeful.”

Foreign dignitaries and ministers have also sent their well wishes for our 50th Fiji Day.