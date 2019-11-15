Political crisis responsible for culture of violence

The Ministry of Education has attributed the culture of violence and school drop outs to the political upheavals of 1987, 2000 and 2006.

In a virtual submission before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, Head of National Education Service Delivery, Timoci Bure noted that Fiji’s history of political crisis has had a lasting impact.

“Some students even dropped out of school during those period of political crisis and afterwards. Violence became an issue, it became popular and an in-thing for some students who were in the school system then as well as the current batch of school students in the system now.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bure made the submission in support of Fiji’s adoption of the optional protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

Fiji initially adopted and ratified the Convention on the Rights of a Child in 1993.

The optional protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict was first recognized as an international instrument in 2000.

The Ministry of Education have submitted that Fiji adopt the optional protocol without reservations.

The parliamentary committee responsible is this week receiving submissions on these along with two other treaties for Fiji to consider.