News

Polish Fijian helps Ukrainian refugees

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 1, 2022 7:00 pm
Usaia Navia. [Source:Usaia Navia/Facebook]

A Fijian living in Poland has been helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

28-year-old Usaia Navia decided to give up his duties at a bar to help families crossing the border.

Navia who is now a Polish citizen after moving there eight years ago says he is volunteering by providing medical and food supplies with thousands of Ukrainian refugees estimated at the border.

Article continues after advertisement

The Lomaiviti man has been living in Poland since 2014 and says seeing the impact of Russia’s invasion is an experience he will never forget.

“When I was small, when I was living in Fiji I always hear about this world war that was going on here in Europe and finally I experience it here and looking at all the families and friends I have been here for almost 8 years, I meet with Ukrainians and I work with Ukrainian people and they are hardworking people and looking at them when I go to work you know seeing them how they feel, they cannot even walk and you know I felt it. I never thought that I never felt it, but I felt it.”

Navia married in Poland and works as a bartender in Krakow City – the old capital of Poland.


Usaia Navia. [Source:Usaia Navia/Facebook]

Living three hours away from the Ukraine border, he heard the first missile strike last week.

“It was a painful moment for them, even for me and my family. When the Russians tried their first missile, the next morning, my wife called me and asked me what was with us and I said don’t worry, we will be fine.”

The father of one says he was overcome with emotion seeing fathers and sons leaving their loved ones at the border and returning to fight the Russians.

“Yeah it’s an emotional day for me when it happened, looking at the kids looking at the families leaving their loved ones, especially their husbands or their sons who are over 18, leaving them back there to fight for their country. Emotionally, it’s really painful.”

Navia goes out to help refugees every day and has not come across any other Fijians during his volunteer work.

Poland which is a member of NATO, is currently a yellow zone.

