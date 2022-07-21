Policy and funding framework required by law: Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office is again reiterating the need for political parties to state how they will fund their policies.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says during political campaigns, certain promises will be made and it is imperative for candidates to detail them.

“And we have explained very clearly to the parties, there’s a way to do it and one of the ways to do it is actually to publish the costings and then relate to all of their plans to those costings and have links to those costing available readily for people who wish to go and review it.”

Saneem adds that the Social Democratic Liberal Party had written a letter to the FEO where they stated that they now know how to outline how they will fund their manifestos.

Initially, he said the party thought that they were supposed to prepare the costing and submit it to an authority.

Saneem says political parties will need to prepare the costing so that when an ordinary citizen questions the party, they will be able to explain it in a coherent manner.

This is in accordance with the Political Parties Act.