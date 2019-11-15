Policing operations beefed up ahead of independence weekend

A busy weekend of activities is anticipated with increased movement within the Divisions and Police are putting in place the necessary operational measures.

Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says as people gear up to the main 50th Independence Anniversary Celebrations tomorrow scheduled for various locations, they hope that everyone will take the necessary safety precautions.

ACP Khan says they will be deploying more officers as office-based workers will be supplementing frontline efforts throughout the five policing divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chief of Operations is also urging Fijians to take ownership of their own safety and that of their loved ones.

Khan adds that drivers also requested to drive safely and get adequate rest if they plan to travel long distances and to drive within the speed limits.

He is also calling on families planning a weekend picnic to supervise children closely.