Policies to be maintained: Prasad

Professor Biman Prasad.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad also states that they will only make changes to the current policies if there is a need.

He says there should not be any fear or tension regarding the new government, as they will now be working on improving the lives of all Fijians.

“The next government is not going there, I’m not going there to suddenly change everything, and just for the sake of change, we will look at every policy, every decision with humility, with a very clear view to ensuring that whatever good is there, whatever good policies are there, they will be maintained.”

Prasad adds a small transition that is needed in a democracy.

He has also given reassurance to businesses, saying the government will be inclusive and consultative.

The Finance Minister also stated that an economic summit should be held as soon as possible.