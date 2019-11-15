Police will not tolerate crimes against children

The Fiji Police Force has reiterated it will not tolerate child abuse, neglect, trafficking, or prostitution cases.

Acting Deputy Commissioner, Itendra Nair says severe imprisonment penalty will be issued to those who are harboring innocent children who later become victims of domestic trafficking, sexual servitude, and pornographic activities involving children.

Nair says three Fijians are now serving their prison terms of up to 14 years who committed these offenses in the last few years.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they have established a National Coordinating Committee last year to promote and safeguard the well-being of children in Fiji.

“What the Fiji Police has done, we have inter-agency guidelines on Child Abuse and Neglect 2015. An enhancement of individuals, organizations understanding knowledge of legislations and policies associated with child abuse endorsed by five agencies – Department of Social Welfare, Ministry of Education, Fiji Police, and the Ministry of Health.”

Meanwhile, three new police stations are expected to open in Nakasi, Nadi, and Lautoka to boost operations.

Nair believes the new facilities will assist them to address certain pressing issues faced by children in these trying times