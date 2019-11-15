Police will monitor surveillance movements

The Fiji Police Force will monitor surveillance footage from nightclubs if the need arises this festive season.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Maretino Qiolevu has warned that people should not engage in criminal activities.

ACP Qiolevu says they have an understanding with pub owners and necessary actions will be taken if anyone commits an offense.

“Our relationship with the nightclub operators has been really good so far, and we’ve been meeting together with them on ways to assist each other to try and curb criminal activities especially in the Suva City.”

The Chief of Operations says they have beefed up operations around the country.