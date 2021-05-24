Police will continue to monitor criminal activities

Police Commissioner, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they’ve readjusted their approaches after the lifting of the curfew to tackle various criminal activities.

Qiliho says they reviewed their capacity and strategy a few months ago and have adopted a new posture to uphold public safety, putting more manpower on the ground.

He maintains that this tight security measure will be maintained in the lead up to the election.

“We don’t want the security landscape that the police looks after as a political football. So we are working hard on that especially in the build up to the election, and also for the safety, security and stability of the people in Fiji.”

Meanwhile, the force is working closely with the Fijian Elections Office to ensure officers are properly trained on their duties at the election office, printing sites, verification centres, divisional centres, polling hubs, venues and stations.