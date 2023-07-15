Police welcomes amended nightclub hours

The Police Force has welcomed the decision to change the opening hours of the nightclubs.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says this will greatly assist their operational efforts.

He says they also take into consideration concerns raised about the likely increase in reports of drinking in public places and bootlegging operations.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew.

He assures the public that operations have factored in these concerns and strategies have been put in place to address the issues.

The Acting Police Commissioner says their community policing officers will, at the same time, during visitations and awareness programs continue to call for community support.

He adds that excessive consumption of alcohol impacts families and the communities at large.

He says they will not be able to address these issues alone and will continue to call on the community to work with them, as the excessive consumption of alcohol has in the past led to serious injury and loss of life.

Following the passing of the Liquor (Amendment) Bill 2023, the permitted hours for the sale of liquor will be 11am to 1am for taverns, 1pm to 12midnight daily for restaurants and 5pm to 1am daily for nightclubs.

The legislation will come into force on a date appointed by the Minister by notice in the Gazette.