Police warns nightclub owners

Police officers will be conducting random checks on nightclubs to ensure minors are not permitted inside.

This as a large number of people are expected to come to the City to be part of the Street Party, which is being held after a lapse of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chief Operations Officer, Acting ACP Livai Driu is reminding security to check on peoples Identification Card if they are not uncertain of their age and not to allow minors to manipulate them in getting inside the club.

He is also calling on parents to monitor their children if they are planning to go out celebrating tonight.

ACP Driu says people will be out in towns with families as they welcome the New Year.

He says the annual Street Party in Suva will be a major attraction tonight and people will be coming with their children.

Therefore, ACP Driu is urging parents to take extra precaution.

He states police will be out in numbers to ensure everyone’s safety but like they always say, safety starts with you.

ACP Driu is calling on everyone’s corporation in making this New Year safe and incident free.