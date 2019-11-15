Police warns against reckless behavior in public transport

The Fiji Police Force has issued a stern warning to public transport commuters not to behave recklessly and respect others while travelling.

Concerns were raised earlier this week regarding passengers behaving recklessly with some even dancing on top of a moving bus.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says their operations team have been notified of the incident and they are looking into it.

With major games coming up this weekend, Police is calling on members of the public to be responsible to avoid any celebration from turning tragic.

“It’s really dangerous cause of the EFL lines and everything like that. I think apart from Police everybody has a role to play. There are parents and bus drivers, park the vehicles, park the bus and you can also demand that they have to behave if not – call us or drive to the nearest Police station which has happened in the past and we’ve taken action but at the end of the day we don’t want this situation to turn tragic.”

Police Chief of Operation Abdul Khan says the travelling public must also be responsible for their actions when onboard public transport.