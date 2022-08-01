Police warn stolen item receivers

[File Photo]

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan is warning alleged receivers of stolen items, that the Force will get to them.

His comments come after a number of alleged receivers were arrested.

ACP Khan says they are now putting pressure on these illegal markets.

In its latest joint divisional effort, the Task Forces arrested two people alleged to have been involved in a series of robberies and burglaries in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The arrest was made in Seaqaqa as the suspects were hiding in a cane field.

The arresting team also made a number of recoveries of items alleged to have been stolen from five cases in Labasa this month.

ACP Khan says the Task Forces have increased their momentum on targeting receivers who provide a market for perpetrators of robberies and burglaries.