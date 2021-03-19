Police want marijuana destroyed fast after its seized

The Acting Commissioner of Police has clarified the people of Kadavu where seized Marijuana are kept.

ACP Rusiate Tudravu says some questions have been raised in this regard.

Speaking at the Kadavu Provincial Council Meeting over the weekend, Tudravu says the court decides what is done to the drug as after it is seized, it is tested and kept in the exhibit as evidence.

Tudravu says if the Judge ordered for the drug to be destroyed, police will then act on the order.

He also admitted there have been allegations within the force about drugs that were seized.

The Acting Commissioner says they are seeking the court to quicken the process so marijuana is not kept for long in the exhibit.