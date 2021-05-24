Police visibility in Taveuni hailed

The increase in police visibility in the Naqara Commercial Centre in Taveuni and nearby areas has been commended by the business community.

Taveuni Taxi Association President, Ravin Kumar says they have seen positive changes happening in Naqara.

Kumar says there is no unnecessary loitering and drinking in public places which the business community was dealing with for a long time.

Taveuni Buses General Manager, Prakash Sami says over the last ten years, people feel threatened by illegal activities carried out by certain individuals.

However, he says the effective and efficient services by police and continuous follow-up of reports has brought relief and makes them feel safe.

According to Sami, break-ins, disturbances at night and drunk and disorderly behaviour in public places have stopped in the past two months.