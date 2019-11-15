Police vehicle involved in accident

An investigation is underway following a motor vehicle accident involving a young boy who was allegedly hit by a police vehicle.
Police say the incident occurred this afternoon in Nausori town.
The victim was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre where he is receiving medical attention.
The officer who was driving the vehicle is in custody as an investigation continues.
