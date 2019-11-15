Home

News

Police vehicle involved in accident

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 14, 2020 4:54 pm

An investigation is underway following a motor vehicle accident involving a young boy who was allegedly hit by a police vehicle.

Police say the incident occurred this afternoon in Nausori town.

The victim was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre where he is receiving medical attention.

Article continues after advertisement

The officer who was driving the vehicle is in custody as an investigation continues.

