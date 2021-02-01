Police vaccinations begin

Over 300 Police Officers in the Central Division are currently receiving their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Academy in Suva.

The second phase of the vaccinations rolled out this morning with the Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, and Chief of Operations ACP, Abdul Khan being the first to receive the jabs.

Valelevu Station Officer, Inspector Semi Talawadua says Fijians must not believe rumours on social media about the vaccine.

“We need to have this vaccination. It’s also for the benefit of the whole nation and the economy. If you want this nation to move forward especially for us frontline supervisors, we need to take the first step. Get vaccinated, borders will open, the economy will start flourishing and our country will move forward.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Biu Matavou is urging Fijians who are above the age of 18 to register and get vaccinated.

He says this will boost their operations.

“It is quite important for us to come forward to come and be registered and have your jab taken.”

The Health Ministry earlier stated that at least 50,000 people are targeted for this vaccination phase including Fijians who are chronically ill and those aged 60 and above.