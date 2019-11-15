Police urge owners to secure their cars at all times

Motor vehicle owners are requested to secure their cars at all times and avoid leaving the keys inside as it becomes an easy target for opportunists.

This follows two cases reported in the Southern and Western Division.

Police say the first case was reported last Friday at the Valelevu Police Station.

Police says the driver of the taxi had stopped to buy a bottle of juice at a service station without allegedly locking his car when he returned he found his car missing.

The car was later found abandoned in Tovata.

A 30-year-old man residing in Namadi was later charged for theft of a motor vehicle and will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

In the second case reported in Nadi, a 17-year-old youth from Nawaka was brought in for questioning for a similar offence which took place yesterday.

Police confirm the suspect allegedly stole the vehicle which was parked at the Nadi Hospital whereby the owner a 30-year-old man from Korovuto in Nadi had not securely locked his car while he went inside the Hospital.

The vehicle was later located at Votualevu.

An investigation continues.