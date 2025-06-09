Police urge safe travel ahead of Deans quarterfinals

The Fiji Police Force has issued a travel advisory as excitement builds for the Vodafone Deans Trophy quarterfinals taking place in the West this weekend.

With thousands of fans expected to travel to Lautoka’s Churchill Park and Nadi’s Prince Charles Park, Police are urging all road users to prioritise safety.

They expect to see a surge in vehicles displaying school colours and are reminding supporters to keep flags inside vehicles during transit to avoid accidents or distractions on the road.

Fans are encouraged to plan their trips early to avoid rushing or speeding.

Drivers must wear seatbelts at all times, refrain from using mobile phones while driving and ensure they are well rested before setting off.

Police have also urged supporters to stay alert and secure their valuables while at the stadiums.

Parents and guardians bringing their children are advised to closely monitor their movements during the matches.

As emotions run high on game day, Police are also calling on supporters to cheer responsibly and respectfully, without disrupting the experience for others or the players.

With large crowds expected across both venues, authorities are urging everyone to travel with care and ensure a safe and enjoyable rugby weekend.

The Deans quarterfinals starts at 8am tomorrow with matches from Churchill Park and Prince Charles Park ground one to be LIVE on FBC Sports.









