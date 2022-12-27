Police urge parents to supervise children

[File Photo]

Parents are once again requested to keep a close watch on their children at all times following two incidents that resulted in the unfortunate death of a three-year-old and a teenager admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after falling from a waterfall.

Chief Operations Officer and Acting Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says the three-year-old child passed away at the Lautoka Hospital from injuries sustained after he was trapped under a rolling steel gate.

The victim, while waiting for his mother, climbed the steel gate, but it fell on him.

He was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital, where he was admitted but was pronounced dead on Christmas Eve.

In another incident, a 13-year-old is recovering at Sigatoka Hospital.

Police stated that the student was trying to take a picture at Qwali Waterfall when the incident took place.