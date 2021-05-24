Home

News

Police urge communities to monitor weather situation

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 6, 2022 4:11 pm
Urata road in Bulileka, Labasa closed due to flooding.

The Fiji Police Force is urging communities to closely monitor the current weather situation.

With a heavy rain alert and flash flood warning in place, members of the public are urged to identify your nearest Evacuation Centre or neighbors in case the weather worsens and you are forced to leave your homes.

Parents are also urged to ensure children do not play in flooded waters especially near streams and creeks to avoid drowning and diseases.

Fishermen are being advised to make wise decisions and to avoid going out fishing as the emergency response will be very challenging in this weather condition due to other associated risks.

The National Disaster Management Office says people in flood-prone areas in Vanua Levu are to watch for rapidly rising water in the event continuous rainfall causes flooding.

Motorists are also being advised to take caution as they can expect poor visibility on roads in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

