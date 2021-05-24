Police up the ante in the lead up to General Election

The Fiji Police Force is mobilizing its resources for the safety of Fijians and to ensure a free, fair, and safe General Election.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says officers have been trained to maintain stability, and the last thing the Force wants is for the security landscape that they look after to be viewed as a political football.

Qiliho confirms that there are reports of instances where some political figures have been politicizing various security issues in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He is optimistic these issues will be minimal as the Force has reoriented and is re-posturing its approaches as it does not want a repeat of past events.

“We’ve had a history of people not agreeing with elections results from 1987 and in 2000. So we are we will avoid that and monitor that as well with other stakeholders that we work with. So, yes we are well into that. Including looking at all our police posts and police stations that will be utilized as our polling hubs as well.”

Qiliho also confirmed that officers are preparing for pre-polling so they can focus on creating a conducive environment during and after the election.

The Commissioner says they’re readjusting their approaches as well after the lifting of the curfew to tackle various criminal activities.