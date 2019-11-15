Police tours Kadavu as part of community policing

The Fiji Police Force’s community policing team is currently touring the island of Kadavu.

The team led by the Police Chaplain Superintendent (SP) Reverend Waisale Tikowale are on the island to visit villages as part of a holistic approach in tackling crime and the war on drugs.

The team started their tour in the Tikina of Nakasaleka and Yale and will be in Kadavu for the next two weeks.

SP Tikowale is accompanied by the Officer in Charge (OC) of the Drugs Unit Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anare Masitabua, Divisional Manager Community Policing Southern (DMCP SOUTH) ASP Tevita Ranacika, OC WATERPOL Division ASP Viliame Soko and the Head of the Sexual Offences Unit Inspector Mereani Moimoi.

The team has conducted community outreach programs in Levuka, Naoiti, Rakiraki and Rakiraki Primary School, Kavala Village and Kavala Primary School.